Former Newcastle ace Cheick Tiote's body to be flown back to Ivory Coast

Cheick Tiote's body will arrive back in the Ivory Coast on Thursday where tributes will be paid to the international by his former teammates, the Ivorian Football Federation (IFF) said on Monday.

Tiote, who was a member of the Ivory Coast squad that ended a 23-year drought by winning the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, died last week aged 30 years.

He died after 'suddenly fainting' during a training session with his second-tier Chinese club Beijing Enterprises.