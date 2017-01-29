Former Newcastle starlet Wiafe-Danquah scores brace on his debut for Dutch side Lienden

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Frank Wiafe-Danquah jetted off his career with Dutch third-tier side Lienden to a cruising start after scoring a brace to fire them to a 4-1 win.

The former Newcastle United forward scored in the 79th and 85th minutes to seal the win for Lienden at the Sportpark De Abdijhof.

Danquah left second-tier side Fortuna Sittard to join Lienden in a bid to recapture his scoring form and he has gotten a true start.

The 27-year-old made a bench appearances for Newcastle against Hull City in the 2008/09 season but could not make a Premier League debut for the Magpies.

He has played for clubs in Hungary, Belgium, Romania and his country of birth which is the Netherlands.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)