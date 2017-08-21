Ex-coach Nana Agyemang launches vicious 'empty technical mind' attack at Maxwell Konadu

Controversial coach Nana Agyemang has launched a scathing attack on Maxwell Konadu to upgrade his knowledge after supervising another washed out CHAN qualification campaign.

The Tamale Utrecht technical director believes the Konadu's ineptitude caused the team's elimination.

Burkina Faso secured a 2-1 win at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday to tally a 4-3 aggregate .

Konadu revealed he was not going to quit despite failing again to qualify the team.

Agyemang posted on his Twitter handle: ''Don't quit I agree! But the only way to change the blank look on your face & empty technical mind; take the UEFA Licensed Coaching Course.

