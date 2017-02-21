Former Orlando Pirates defender Edward Motale not convinced about reason for Edwin Gyimah departure

Ex- Orlando Pirates defender Edward Motale wants the club to come clean on the real reasons for the departure of Ghanaian Edwin Gyimah.

The Soweto giants announced last Thursday that it has agreed to mutually terminate the contract of the Ghana international.

Gyimah is reported to have slapped in a request to leave the club prior to his departure to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

But former Bucs defedner Edward Motale is unimpressed with the reason insisting there is more to it than meet the eye.

“I was surprised to hear about Gyimah’s departure,” he told Soccer Laduma.

“He hasn’t stated exactly what happened. I think he wrote a letter to the team, but it seems like he was unhappy. It could be that most of the team were unhappy, because of something that we don’t know about. Unfortunately, we aren’t informed as to what’s happening.”

He added: “I want the club to show us the letter that Gyimah wrote. Most of the things we just hear about through the media and we can only speculate as to what the problem is,” he added. “Is the problem the players or is it the coach? Was he not happy? We need to be kept informed through the (club’s official) website.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)