Former Panathinaikos midfielder Michael Essien set to sign for an unnamed club this January

Former Ghana and former Panathinaikos midfielder Michale Essien will sign for an unnamed club this January after failing to seal a movie this past summer.

Essien who signed for Panathinaikos last season with high hopes is still owed some monies by the Greek club and is pressing home charges to have his money.

But in due time the former Chelsea midfielder is wanted by some clubs and is likely to return to the pitch in the next three weeks.

