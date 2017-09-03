Former Premiership giants Okwahu United and Eleven Wise relegated from Division One League

Former Ghana Premier League giants Okwahu United and Eleven Wise have been relegated to the third-tier after the final day of competition in the Divison One League.

Last year's Ghana FA Cup finalists Okwahu United finished third bottom on the Zone III table with 37 points from 30 matches.

Zein FC were at the foot of the table and Dynamo FC finished second-bottom.

Sekondi-based Eleven Wise finished at the foot of the table with 29 points after 30 matches.

The other two relegation candidates were Dunkwa United and Wassaman United.

