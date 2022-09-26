Former Spain international Inaki Williams ‘happy and proud’ after making Ghana debut

Former Spain international Iñaki Williams was able to fulfil one of his dreams last Friday: to play for the Ghana national team. He did it in the friendly against Brazil.

The least, the result. It was negative, with a 3-0 against, although on a night of football that the Athletic Club player will never forget. The striker came out in the second half and had the opportunity to play 45 minutes on the day of his international debut.

After the game, emotion enveloped Iñaki Williams who feels very proud of having boarded a train on time that he wants to enjoy for a long time. In addition, he sent a very affectionate message to his family, specifically addressed to his grandparents.

"I'm very happy to be here, to help my teammates and to be one of the group. I'm sure my family is very happy, it's a day to remember. My grandparents are a very important part of me being here today, I'm happy and proud", he said after the clash during some statements in As.

The shirt of his debut with Ghana will be hanging in a very special place in his house, as Iñaki acknowledges. "I'm going to frame it like the Athletic one from my first goal, they are shirts that I keep very well".

His first 45 minutes as an international with Ghana did not go unnoticed, with three shots and just over 85% passing accuracy, which shows firsthand how much the Athletic striker can contribute to his team.

Williams is expected to start on Tuesday against Nicaragua in Lorca.