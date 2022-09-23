Former Spain international Inaki Williams makes Ghana debut

Former Spain international Inaki Williams has debuted for Ghana in their friendly match against Brazil on Friday.

Williams made a second-half appearance in the heavy defeat against the five-time world champions in Le Havre.

The 28-year-old, who made one appearance for Spain, looked promising when he replaced Kamaldeen Sulemana before the start of the second half.

The Athletic Bilbao man who has scored two goals this season, but was expected to start but Black Stars coach Otto Addo decided to start him from the bench and he paid dearly for the decision.

Brazil scored three in the first half thanks to Marquinhos and a brace from Tottenham star Richarlison.

After Brazil, Ghana will travel to Spain to face Nicaragua to wrap up the September international widow.

Both friendlies form part of Ghana's preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the Black Stars are set to play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.