Former Sports Minister E.T Mensah advises Black Stars; focus on winning AFCON rather than bonus

Former Sports Minister, E.T. Mensah, has advised Black Stars to focus on winning the 2017 African Cup of Nations rather than thinking about bonuses.

According to Mensah, longest serving Sports Minister, Black Stars will be rewarded well should they end the nation’s long wait for the AFCON title this year in Gabon. Ghana last won it in 1982 beating host nation Libya in the final.

Ghana’s disastrous campaign at the 2014 World Cup was partly attributed to the agitation by players over delayed payment of bonuses.

The players ultimately suffered the wrath of Ghanaian fans who felt the Black Stars players were more concerned about their bonuses rather than giving their all in matches for the nation.

”In the past recent years, we have come close in winning the trophy, but for some reasons we couldn’t win, I believe this is the right time to win the trophy, as I will advise the players to forget about bonuses and win the trophy, as they will be rewarded accordingly.”

” I will entreat the media to render support the team, as unconstructive criticism could derail the progress of the team at this years’ tournament.”

