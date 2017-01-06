Former Sports Minister E.T. Mensah reveals secrets to success at feared sports ministry

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has been one of the most vibrant ministries in the country with many Ministers slipping into the dark side of politics at the office but former Minister of Youth and Sports E.T. Mensah has revealed secrets of succeeding there.

It is the ministry with the highest number of Ministers expecting the 20th Sports Minister in a few days to come since 2000.

Statistics show that each minister spends a maximum on eight months in office upon appointment with many of the ministers struggling to succeed in office.

But E.T. Mensah says the secret to succeeding at the Ministry is to respect everyone and treat all bodies as equal.

“Running the youth and sports ministry is the most difficult thing in the country, yet you are going to work with so many people from different backgrounds; from the professors emeritus to the illiterate and they all have their idiosyncrasies,” he said.

He reiterated that for any minister to succeed in that office, he must be very accommodative and deal with the immediate bodies under the office instead of addressing issues in the media.

“The Minister should be very accommodative, be the leader and sit down with the group. You don’t go to the media to discuss your objectives but you rather sit down with group and outline the purpose or what we need to achieve as a group.”

He made this statement in reference to outgoing Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye who chose to address salient national issues in the media instead of doing so with the appropriate office.

He concluded by advising the incoming Sports Minister: "My advice to whoever is coming as the minister is that, he or she should never look down on people. Some of the good players we have in the country did not have the opportunity to go to school, you are what you are because someone took the right decisions for you, that footballer never got that opportunity and God has brought out some talent in the person, you don't go to cheat the person but work with the person. Go down to that level and you will succeed."

