Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye hails Kwesi Appiah's touchline posture

Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has hailed the distinctive character of Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, claiming it is good for football.

Appiah, 54, led the Black Stars to wallop the Walias of Ethiopia 5-0 in the opening game of Group F in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Nevertheless, many have criticised the former Al Khartoum gaffer's demeanour on the technical bench during games, but Nii Lante believes otherwise by asserting that his way of handling technical issues is great for the game.

“You don’t need to see him shouting because he’s not animated like Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourihno, Conte and the rest," says Nii Lante on Onua 95.1FM

Nii Lante further likened Appiah to the likes of former Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson, Roy Hodgson, Ronald Koeman and Arsene Wenger for their calmness on the touchline.

“Sometimes people mistake those things to be weaknesses but you don’t need to shout for people to know what you mean because that way it gives the player some calm atmosphere."

“Sometimes when you shout at players especially in a match when you have four debutantes, it will affect the players.”

