Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye to contest for 2020 NDC flagbearer position

Former Youth and Sports Minister and MP for Odododiodio Constituency, Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye will contest for the flagbearership slot of the main opposition party the NDC in the 2020 election and has confidently stated that he will unseat President Akufo-Addo if given the opportunity.

The former radio commentator made his intentions clear to the media during the ‘Accounting to the people’ tour but sharply hinted that he will only take up the challenge when ex-President Mahama declines leading the party in the next elections.

The NDC were voted out of power under the government of John Dramani Mahama in a historic general election in 2016.

Although, it hasn’t been made public as to whether the ex-president Mahama would return to contest for the flagbearership slot of the NDC or not, news surfaced during the ‘Unity Walk’ that he will vie to lead the party in the 2020 elections as the president candidate.

However, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye who worked as a Minister under Mahama government has also expressed his interest to contest for the flagbearership slot.

“I will stand to be voted for as the flagbearer for the NDC if ex-President Mahama fails to turn up and my main motive will be to win back power for the NDC. If I get the chance in 2020 I will relinquish the seat from Nana Addo,” the former sports journalist told reporters on Tuesday at a programmed dubbed Accounting to the people at the Methodist Church in Accra.

