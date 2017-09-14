Former Tema Youth star man Joseph Paintsil named in team of the week in Hungary

Former Tema Youth star Joseph Paintsil was named in the team of the week in the NB League in Hungary after a stupendous debut performance for his new side Ferencvarosi.

The former Ghana Premier League sensation carried on his scoring form to his new club opening his scoring account in his first game for the side.

Paintsil scored a 31st minute equalizer against Vansas in week 8 of the Hungarian League.

Ferencvarosi conceded an early goal in the 13th minute with a volley from Tamas Kulscar but Ferencvarosi responded in the 31st minute with a sublime finish from Joseph Paintsil.

Ferencvarosi went ahead to grab a vital 5-2 win which saw the club move up to 3rd place in the Hungarian top flight.

The magnificent performance of the Ghanaian sensation earned him a place in the best eleven of the week.

The 19 year old midfielder continues his goal scoring form from his former side Tema Youth as he scored 8 goals in 22 appearances during the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season before his departure.

Joseph Paintsil joined Ferencvarosi on transfer deadline day from Tema Youth.

