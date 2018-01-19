Former Tema Youth striker Michael Kporvie joins Ivorian side African Sports

Former Tema Youth striker Michael Kporvie has joined Ivorian giants African Sports D'Abidjan on a loan deal in the ongoing transfer window.

Kporvie has joined the Stade Robert Champroux outfit on a season-long loan deal from Ghanaian second-tier outfit Tema Youth.

The 22-year-old forward was earlier linked with a move to several Ghana Premier League sides including Inter Allies and Elmina Sharks but the Ivorian side have stolen a match on them.

He scored three league goals for relegated Tema Youth FC during the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season.