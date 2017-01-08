Former top government official wants Black Stars $10,000 bonuses reinstated

A leading member of the NDC political party in Ghana Yaw Boateng Gyan, and the has called on the government to restore the players $10,000 winning bonus to enable the team achieve its target of winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Black Stars players recently pleaded to Ghana’s president-elect to restore their winning bonus to $10,000 as the team prepares gears up for the 2017 Nations Cup slated for Gabon.

”This is a trophy that has eluded us for 35 years and now the coach has been charged by the nation’s football governing body to win the trophy having failed to do so in the previous edition, so why should winning bonus issue hinder our chances," he asked.

"I think we should listen to the players appeal and pay them the said amount to ensure they put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians by winning the trophy in Gabon”.

The Black Stars saw their bonus slashed to $8000 under Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye’s tenure as sports minister.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)