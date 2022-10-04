Former Tottenham midfielder says Arsenal can’t rely on Thomas Partey

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes Arsenal should sign another midfielder in January to replace Thomas Partey if he is injured.

The Ghana international has been in superb form this season, but he has only been fit and available for five of the team's eight Premier League games.

The Arsenal midfielder has had a similar story since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2020, with the 29-year-old suffering numerous injuries.

Partey was fit for 24 Premier League matches last season and it was the same in 2020/21 when he made 18 starts and six substitute appearances in his debut season.

“You can’t rely on him,” Jenas said of Partey on the Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

“If I was Edu that would be the first position I’m going for in January, or the summer [transfer window], because you can’t rely on him.

“He is very important and you see the difference when he’s in there but the minute this thing starts to crumble, that position, [Gabriel] Jesus, and you end up with [Eddie] Nketiah, Fabio Vieira, this is a different game we’re talking about.”

Partey scored a stunning goal last Saturday to inspire Arsenal to beat Tottenham in the north London derby.