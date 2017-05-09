Former Udinese star Asamoah Gyan reveals he was racialy-abused during his stay in Italy

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed he was at the receiving end of racist abuse during his stay in Italy.

Gyan moved to Europe at age 17 and signed for Serie A side Udinese and spent five more seasons including a loan spell at Serie B side Modena.

He later got transferred to French Ligue 1 side Rennes.

The Shanghai SIPG-owned player Tweeted in support of his ex-international teammate Sulley Muntari who was racially-abused by Cagliari fans playing for Pescara in the Serie A match.

His Tweet read: ''I have been a victim when I was playing in Italy. I'm 100% behind you bro 💪🙏.''

@MuntariOfficial @YayaToure I have been a victim when I was playing in Italy. I'm 100% behind you bro 💪🙏 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) May 8, 2017

Muntari walked off the pitch after he was booked by the referee for reporting the incident .

He was initially handed one-match ban which was later overturned after pressure mounted on the Italian Football Federation.

The former Inter and AC Milan midfielder has received support from all an sundry including United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)