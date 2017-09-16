Former Wa All Stars midfielder Emmanuel Ocran close to Karela FC move

Former Wa All Stars midfielder Emmanuel Ocran is close to securing a move to premiership newcomers Karela United FC according to sizezerogh.

Ocran, 21, has been in Ghana in the last three months after his stint with American side Real Monarchs came to an end following a contract termination.

The Asante Kotoko SC target played a vital role in 2015 for Wa All Stars to clinch their first ever Ghana Premier League title.

He scored six goals including a hat trick to help the Northern Blues to put their name in Ghana football folklore.

