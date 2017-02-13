Former WAFA boy Felix Annan mourns death of technical director Sam Arday

Former WAFA trainee Felix Annan has paid glowing tribute to deceased technical director of the academy Sam Arday.

Arday, a former Black Stars coach, died in Accra on Sunday afternoon a short illness.

Annan was scouted to the academy-then Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord- as a youngster and that was where he was groomed as a goalkeeper.

Two seasons, he returned to the club on loan from his current club Asante Kotoko and helped them maintain their status in the Ghana top-flight.

Annan has been hit by the death of one of the country's finest coaches and took to Twitter to share these words: ''You Took Some Of Us And Gave Us A Life In Football! I Know You Are In The Hands Of God!Rest In Perfect Peace Mr Sam Ardey.''

You Took Some Of Us And Gave Us A Life In Football! I Know You Are In The Hands Of God!Rest In Perfect Peace Mr Sam Ardey(The Whole)#LuvYou# pic.twitter.com/AssAESOENQ — Felix Annan (@van_felix21) February 13, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)