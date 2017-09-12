Former West Ham United boss Sam Allardyce shocked by Andre Ayew's lack of impact

Former West Ham United boss Sam Allardyce says he's surprised by Andre Ayew's lack of impact for the Hammers.

The 27-year-old has been far from convincing since he joined the side last year.

But the Ghanaian forward came off the bench after 64 minutes, replacing Javier Hernandez, and he had the desired impact on the game by scoring from close range to wrap up the 2-0 victory against Huddersfield Town on Monday night.

Ayew had started each of West Ham's three previous Premier League games with limited impact, but he caught the eye on Monday as a substitute – prompting praise from ex-Hammers boss Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce told Sky Sports' Monday Night Footba that he thinks Ayew is a 'very good player', and has been left surprised by his lack of impact since joining from Swansea City back in the summer of 2016, even suggesting he should have started against Huddersfield.

"I think he's a very good player," said Allardyce. "I'm surprised he's not had a bigger impact for West Ham, and I was surprised to see him on the bench today, but he's clinched the three points for West Ham, and Slav's got a good birthday present," he added.

