Former Zambia coach George Lwandamina linked with Hearts of Oak job

Former Zambia coach George Lwandamina has been linked with the vacant Hearts of Oak coaching position.

Following the departure of Samuel Boadu, Lwandamina is said to be interested in taking over as coach of the Phobians.

Lwandamina, according to reports, has contacted some Hearts of Oak board members as the search for a new coach continues.

He has previously coached clubs on the African continent such as Zesco United, Azam FC, and Young Africans, as well as the Zambian national team.

Hearts of Oak for now have entrusted the team to David Ocloo, who is serving as interim manager after being named assistant coach.

Ocloo's first match was a 3-0 loss to AS Real Bamako in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup second qualifying round.

They will need a huge performance this weekend to overcome the deficit and advance to the next round of the competition.