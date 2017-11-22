Fortuna Köln Ghanaian defender Bernard Kyere Mensah expects to miss remainder of year due to injury

Fortuna Köln have been dealt a severe blow with news that defender Bernard Kyere Mensah will likely miss the rest of the year due to an injury.

The Ghanaian was replaced with six minutes remaining after he suffered a hamstring injury during the side's 2-1 defeat against FC Magdeburg.

Further scans have shown the 22-year-old suffered a muscle tear and will most likely miss the remainder of the year.

"In all likelihood, he will not be able to play this calendar year," says Christian Osebold, head of the medical department.

It's a bitter news for the Liga side which has been hampered by injuries to centre-backs Moritz Fritz and Boné Uaferro.

