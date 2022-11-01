Forward Augustine Okrah nominated for Simba player of the month award for October

Ghanaian attacker Augustine Okrah has earn a nomination for Simba SC player of the month award for October following his impressive performances.

The former Bechem United talisman is up and running for Simba in the Tanzanian Premier League since its started and has seen him earn a nomination for the monthly award.

Okrah scored three goals and set up another in the month of October which earns him place for the most valuable player along with Mzamiru Yassin and Kenya international defender Joash Onyango.

The winner will be determined by an online voting by the Simba fans across the clubs social networks.

Okrah scored in the famous Kariakoo Derby when the Lions of Msimbazi drew 1-1 against bitterest rivals Young Africans SC in Dar es Salaam.

He also struck twice for Simba in their thrashing of Mbitwa Sugar FC 5-0 last Sunday.

The former Asante Kotoko player has four goals and two assists so far in the Tanzanian Premier League this campaign.

Simba are second on the league standings with three points behind leaders and rivals Young Africans after eight rounds of matches.