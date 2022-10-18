Forward Bernard Tekpetey picks man of match award after inspiring Ludogorets heavy away triumph

Former Black Stars forward Bernard Tekpetey emerged man of the match after inspiring Ludogorets Razgrad to demolish PFK Boroe in the Bulgarian Parva Liga on Monday evening.

The in-form winger scored twice and assisted another one to ensure Ludogorets claimed a comfortable 4-0 victory in the end at the Boroe Stadium in Stara Zagora.

After a fairly balanced and keenly contested first half, Ludogorets got the breakthrough six minutes after recess with Tekpetey finding the back of the net.

The former Schalke 04 player was the provider for the second goal as he set up Brazilian forward Igor Thiago to double the advantage in the 74th minute.

Tekpetey got his second goal of the night to increase the tally for the visitors four minutes after connecting a pass from Brazilian midfielder Cauly Oliviera Souza.

Argentinian forward Mattias Tissera completed the routing for Ludogorets as he scored with nine minutes to the end of the match after he was assisted by Polish midfielder Jakub Piotrowski.

Tekpetey has been in superb form for Ludogorets in the Bulgarian Parva Liga this season having scored 7 times and assisted twice in 11 appearances.

He has also played 11 games in UEFA Champions League qualifications and Europa League where he has one goal and two assists.