Forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei boost World Cup hopes following injury return

Forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei has boosted his World Cup chances by regaining full fitness and putting in a good shift for VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga.

Antwi-Adjei has played in the club's last three league games since recovering from an injury problem.

According to reports in Germany, the 28-year-old could make Ghana's World Cup squad due to his recent performances.

Due to the injury, he was unable to participate in the final pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Otto Addo, the Black Stars technical team's head, likes Antwi-Adjei and has given the winger who can also play forward more opportunities.

Antwi-Adjei has played 100 minutes for the Black Stars since Otto Addo took over, which is more than he has since his debut in 2019.

Otto Addo is expected to announce his squad early next month and Antwi-Adjei is hoping to make the cut.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the World Cup.