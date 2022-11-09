GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei scores in VfL Bochum win against Monchengladbach

Published on: 09 November 2022
Ghanaian forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored his first goal of the season in the Bundesliga when VfL Bochum beat Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old scored the first goal as he inspired Bochum to overcome Monchengladbach with a 2-1 victory at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

Antwi-Adjei beat an offside trap to latch on to a through ball from Simon Zoller and curled it over goalkeeper Jan Olschowsky as early as the 7th minute.

Bochum doubled their advantage moments later after defender Nico Elvedi's poor back pass was intercepted by Philipp Hofmann to slot home.

Monchengladbach got their consolation goal twelve minutes after the interval through Alassane Plea after he assisted by Marcus Thuram.

Bochum move to 10 points after 14 matches as they remain in the relegation zone and are two points behind the safety places.

Antwi-Adjei has a goal and two assists in nine appearances for Bochum in the German top-flight since the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

