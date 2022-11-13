Forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei scores to power VfL Bochum to first away victory of the season

Ghanaian forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored in a second match running as he propelled VfL Bochum to overcome FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Antwi-Adjei's second half goal was enough for Bochum to record their first away win of the season at the WWK Arena in Augsburg.

The home side were slightly on top in the first half but failed to make it count in terms of goals as their struggle continues.

Augsburg are winless in their last seven league matches which sees them drop to the 14th position, only a point from relegation zone.

Antwi-Adjei scored the only goal of the match in the 58th minute after taking advantage of a confusion inside the goalmouth.

Bochum remain in the relegation zone despite the victory but are now just one point away from safety.

Antwi-Adjei who is included in Ghana's preliminary World Cup squad has two goals and two assists in ten matches this term.