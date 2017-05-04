Forward David Accam ready to play anywhere for Chicago Fire this season

Ghanaian international striker David Accam says he is content with his new role with his club side Chicago Fire.

Accam started the season in brilliant fashion, scoring the equalizer in his side’s 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew, which has fellow Black Stars teammates Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah.

He has since struggled for goals, managing just one in his last seven, prompting the club’s head coach to switch his role in the side, deploying him as a play maker.

The change seems to have sparked life back into the striker’s season as he has provided two assists since, including setting up Bastian Schweinsteiger’s debut goal.

Accam says he is happy to help the team in whatever way although he admits he’d like to find the back of the net more often.

“For me, at the moment it is good for me to just take it easy and try and create more chances for them. I want to score more goals, but I think I’m doing really well at trying to create more chances for them.”

“I’m a forward player. I want to score goals, but I think at the moment the best thing is for me to just be more of a creative player and let the two players lead and just be behind them,” Accam said.

“I think for me as a professional I know what is good for the team. I’m trying to play more for the team so I just decided myself to do that more often.”

Accam is a product of the Right to Dream Academy and was part of the Black Stars squad who were losing finalists at the 2015 AFCON.

