Forward Davis Mensah excited after inspiring Mantavo to victory in Serie C

Ghanaian forward Davis Mensah expressed delight after his goal inspired Mantavo to an Italian Serie C victory over Pergolettese.

Mensah's superb goal secured a 2-1 win for Mantavo. It was the 31-year-old's third goal in 10 appearances this season.

"We came from two well-played matches and perhaps in Vicenza if we had been more cold, we would have brought home the tie. Today we have won three important points that give us more confidence in view of the trip to Trieste. We are growing well, we struggled a little in the first half, then the coach changed the tactics and this allowed us to win,"

"I thank our coach, it makes us players more involved and our performances improve. At least for me, things are going this way, however, I am also grateful to the whole team,"

Mensah jspent the first six years of his senior career in the fourth-tier Serie D. He moved to Serie B before signing for Mantova in Serie C