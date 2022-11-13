Forward Emmanuel Boateng misses from the spot as Rio Ave beat Arouca

Emmanuel Boateng failed to add to his goal tally on Saturday after missing a penalty in Rio Ave’s league win against Arouca.

The Ghanaian forward had an opportunity to double the club’s lead after his compatriot Abdul Aziz Yakubu had netted from the spot.

However, Boateng failed to convert his penalty with the score staying 1-0 in favour of Rio Ave.

Since returning to the club this summer, the 26-year-old has netted four goals in six starts, with three of them being match winners.

The win on Saturday sees Rio Ave rise to ninth on the league table with 18 points, five points outside the top four place.