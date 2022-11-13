GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Forward Emmanuel Boateng misses from the spot as Rio Ave beat Arouca

Published on: 13 November 2022
Forward Emmanuel Boateng misses from the spot as Rio Ave beat Arouca

Emmanuel Boateng failed to add to his goal tally on Saturday after missing a penalty in Rio Ave’s league win against Arouca.

The Ghanaian forward had an opportunity to double the club’s lead after his compatriot Abdul Aziz Yakubu had netted from the spot.

However, Boateng failed to convert his penalty with the score staying 1-0 in favour of Rio Ave.

Since returning to the club this summer, the 26-year-old has netted four goals in six starts, with three of them being match winners.

The win on Saturday sees Rio Ave rise to ninth on the league table with 18 points, five points outside the top four place.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more