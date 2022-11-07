Forward Joel Fameyeh scores to power Rubin Kazan to victory at away against Makhachkala

Ghanaian attacker Joel Fameyeh was on target to propel Rubin Kazan to victory in the Russian Football National League against Dynamo Makhachkala on Sunday.

Fameyeh's late goal was enough for Kazan to claim a 1-0 win at the Anzhi Arena in Kaspijsk to move into the promotion places.

Kazan are presently sitting at the fourth position on the league standings with 30 points after 17 matches. They are five points behind leaders Alania Vladikavkaz.

The 25-year-old former Asokwa Deportivo got the winning goal of the close contest match in the 87th minute.

Fameyeh has now scored 6 goals in 14 appearances in the Russian second-tier league since the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

He has been named in Ghana's preliminary squad for the World Cup which kicks off later this month.