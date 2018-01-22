Forward Majeed Waris commences training with FC Porto

Ghanaian striker Abdul Majeed Waris has trained with his new FC Porto team-mates for the very first time, after completing his much anticipated transfer from FC Lorient.

Waris finalized a short term loan switch to the Portuguese giants from French Ligue 2 side FC Lorient on Friday after completing a routine medical.

The Dragons retain the option to make the deal permanent for €6m at the end of his loan spell.

The speedy poacher met the squad on Sunday, as the team went through their recovery session following their 1-0 win over Tondela at the Estádio do Dragão.

Waris could make his debut in the crucial League Cup semi-final clash against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

