Forward Mohammed Naeem nets 21st goal of the season in Sandvikens remarkable comeback win

In-form Ghanaian forward Mohammed Naeem scored again in the Swedish Ettan Norra when Sandvikens IF staged a remarkable comeback in a seven-goal thriller.

Sandvikens came from three goals down to beat Motala AIF FK 4-3 in a round 27 fixture at the Sports Park on Saturday.

An own goal and two other goals from youngster Hugo Östlund-Rödlund saw the home side jump into a three-goal lead before 20 minutes in the game.

Naeem begun the comeback for Sandvikens after pulling one back for them in the 40th minute with a brilliant goal from the edge of the box.

Jabir Abdihakim Ali headed in a corner-kick to reduce the deficit for Sandvikens two minutes before the break.

Sandvikens got their equaliser in the 69th minute following an own goal by a Motala defender before sealing the victory in stoppage time.

Sweden-born Ethiopian midfielder Jonathan Tesfay Habte connected a cross from the right to seal the glorious comeback for the visitors.

The massive victory takes Sandvikens to the second place on the league standings keeping their promotion hopes alive.

Naeem has been lethal for Sandvikens in the Swedish third-tier this season with 21 goals in 25 appearances so far.