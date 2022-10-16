Forward Prince-Osei Owusu scores in Regensburg big win at Kaiserslautern

Germany-born Ghanaian attacker Prince-Osei Owusu was on target for the first time this season for Jahn Regensburg when they stunned Kaiserslautern at home.

Owusu climbed off the bench to seal the victory for Regensburg who claimed a 3-0 scoreline at the end of the match on Sunday.

Danish forward Andreas Nielsen Albers put the visitors ahead as early as the 8th minute after he was set up by Lasse Gunther.

Albers scored again to double the advantage for Regensburg few moments after recess.

Owusu was brought on in the game in the 78th minute taking the place of Kaan Caliskaner.

The 25-year-old spent only seven minutes on the field to get his name on the scoresheet to put the game to bed in the 85th minute with another assist from Gunther.

Germany-born Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku was a second half substitute for Kaiserslautern having come on in the 46th minute.

Owusu has one goal so far in the German second-tier this campaign after 12 appearances for Regensburg.