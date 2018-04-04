Fosa Juniors chief insists they will not play Aduana in Dormaa

Communications Director of Fosa Juniors Ando Harivola has disclosed that his outfit will lodge in Accra while they wait for a response from CAF concerning their protest of not playing the first leg of the Confederation Cup against Aduana in Dormaa.

CAF’s regulation stipulates that if the playground away from the capital is more than 200 kilometers the match will be played in the capital.

The Malagasy FA Cup holders has lodged a complaint to the continent's football governing body against playing Aduana Stars in the the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup in Dormaa, citing that the match should be played in either Kumasi or Sunyani.

"We have written to CAF to do something about the distance from Kumasi to Dormaa, it's against CAF's regulations so we would want the match to be played at Sunyani or Kumasi," he told Oyerepa FM

"Our advance party has been in town since Sunday to prepare the way for the team's arrival today."

"We expect the team in Ghana on today (Wednesday), we will be lodging in Accra up until we get a response from CAF on our complaint concerning the distance from Kumasi to Dormaa. Should CAF tell us to still play in Dormaa, we will but prefers Sunyani or Kumasi."

The much anticipated clash is due to come off on Sunday, April 8, at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)