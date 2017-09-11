WAFU Cup: Francois Zhaoui believes Niger are ready to down big guns after famous Burkina Faso win

Niger coach Francois Zhaoui says he's not scared of the continent's big guns after his side's famous 2-1 win over Burkina Faso in the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup on Sunday.

Niger dumped the Stallions out of the competition after a deserved 2-1 win in Cape Coast to march on in the rejuvenated competition.

Goals from Boubacar Hainikoye Soumana and Idrissa Halidou was enough to hand the minnows the surprise win in the coastal town of Cape Coast.

“It was not easy against Burkina Faso, but we worked hard and got the result,” said Zhaoui.

“It is always going to be difficult at this stage of the competition, but now we are through to the group stages of the competition.

“If we play our best and perform we can beat any team. We can sail through any tough group we find ourselves in.

“We looking forward to playing against the big boys in Africa.”

