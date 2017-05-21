Frank Acheampong grabs match winner for Belgian champions Anderlecht
Frank Achempong scored the winning goal for champions-elect Anderlecht in their 3-2 win over KV Oostende on Sunday on the final day of the Belgian playoff.
The Ghana international came on for the second half and scored in the 78th minutes when the match was tied at 2-2.
Acheampong ensured he ended the season with five goals to his credit.
Anderlecht won the Championship in midweek and will play in the UEFA Champions League next season.