Frank Acheampong hails Kwesi Appiah's return as Ghana coach

Anderlecht winger Frank Acheampong has hailed the reappointment of Kwesi Appiah as Ghana coach.

Appiah, 56, has been handed a two-year deal to replace former Chelsea coach Avram Grant.

And Acheampong, who won the Belgian league crown with the Purple and White, has elated over the development.

"It's a very good step because Kwesi has been in that situation before and knows what he can do," he told BBC

"I hope and pray that we [the players] and everyone else are going to support him."

Appiah has five games coming up in three months.

His first assignment will be in June when he plays Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Then two internatinal friendlies against Mexico and USA on the 28 June and 01 July respectively.

Appiah will also assemble a home-based side to face Burkina Faso in a 2018 CHAN final round qualifier over two legs.

By Patrick Akoto

