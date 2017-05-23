Frank Acheampong reckons winning AFCON 2019 title is 'realistic' for Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong insists winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations crown is a 'realistic' target for new coach Kwesi Appiah.

Appiah, who has signed a two-year deal with the Ghana FA, has been tasked to win the elusive title in Cameroon.

And the 23-year-old, who plays for newly-crowned Belgian champions Anderlecht insists the target set for the former Kotoko defender is realistic.

"It's realistic because we have the players to be champions of Africa," he told BBC

"To win the Africa Cup of Nations is what Ghanaians desire most, so I think that is very important, even more important than the World Cup."

He added: "It's a very good step because Kwesi has been in that situation before and knows what he can do.

"I hope and pray that we [the players] and everyone else are going to support him."

Appiah has five games coming up in three months.

His first assignment will be in June when he plays Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Then two internatinal friendlies against Mexico and USA on the 28 June and 01 July respectively.

Appiah will also assemble a home-based side to face Burkina Faso in a 2018 CHAN final round qualifier over two legs.

By Patrick Akoto

