Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Frank Acheampong signs off for AFCON with a goal in Anderlecht win at Charleroi

Published on: 27 December 2016
Frank Acheampong

Frank Acheampong climbed off the bench to score the second goal as Anderlecht beat Sporting Charleroi 2-0 on Boxing Day in the Belgian top-flight.

The Ghana international replaced Massimo Bruno on 59 minutes when the scoreline was still goalless.

Lukasz Teodorczyk opened the scoring on 74 minutes and Acheampong grabbed the assurance goal with five minutes left on the clock.

He collected a pass from the right, controlled well inside the box before shooting in at the near post.

It was his second league goal in 17 appearances this season as the Jupiler League goes on a break.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations