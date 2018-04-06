Frank Acheampong snatches equalizer for Tianjin Teda in 1-1 draw at Beijing Guoan

Ghana striker Frank Acheampong scored on the road to help Tianjin Teda earn a 1-1 draw with Beijing Guoan on Friday in the Chinese Super League.

Guo Hao's long pass found Acheampong, who resisted a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge and hit a volley to beat Hou Sen for the equalizer in the 28th minute.

Acheampong has now scored four league goals.

Beijing Guoan broke the deadlock in the 10 minutes when Jonatan Soriano shook off two defenders to fire.

Du Jia parried the Spanish first attempt, but could do anything to his follow-up.

Beijing Guoan failed to claim their fourth consecutive win.

