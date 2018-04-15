Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Frank Acheampong's pair of assists help Tianjin Teda rally to victory in Chinese Super League

Published on: 15 April 2018
Frank Acheampong celebrating with John Mikel Obi.

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong provided a pair of assists as Tianjin Teda beat Guangzhou R&F 2-1 at home in the Chinese Super League.

Teda went down in the 8th minute when Chen Zhizhao scored through a pass from Eran Zahavi.

Acheampong weaved his magic to set up Nigeria star John Mikel for  the equalizer in the 27th minute

Tianjin then turned the match on its head when Jiakang Hui headed in  Acheampong's corner to seal all three points for Teda.

