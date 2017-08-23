Ghana international Frank Acheampong’s Tianjin Teda could be relegated this season if results do not improve after a very poor stretch in the last two months.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian joined the club with the hopes of leading them to at least mid table finish, but so far it’s been a disaster.

The Ghanaian who is on loan from Anderlecht has played in 4 of the 5 league games since he arrived and they have failed to win even one-losing 3 and drawing 1.

He missed the last game due to suspension and will be hoping that he is able to the help in their must win game against title chasing Shanghai SIPG.

They have just 16 points from 22 league games and sit 15th on a 16 league table.

