“Frank Nuttal verbally insulted me at the touch line”- Aduana’s Coach

Yusif Abubakar, head coach of Aduana Star has revealed that Frank Nuttal verbally insulted him at the touch-line on numerous occasions.

He said the Scottish tactician showed gross disrespect towards him for no specific reason.

Aduana Stars held host Accra Hearts of Oak to a dramatic 3-3 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium, on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking to the press in a post-match interview, Coach Abubakar said he was infuriated by the actions of Frank Nuttal at the touch-line during the game.

“Hearts’ coach insulted me several times on the touch-line, he used many offensive words on me in the presence of everybody, including his technical team. This is getting unabated in Ghana on this particular coach.

“The team manager of Hearts of Oak asked me to smoke the peace pipe with him after the game but he snubbed me. I don’t want to officially report him to the Ghana Football Association but he must desist from that attitude.

"I wish we could compare our CV’s for everyone to see who is better. If he thinks he's superior to any coach in Ghana, he must know that I had my ‘UEFA License A’ course 10 years ago in Germany. It is improper to have foreign coaches insulting local coaches on the touch-line for no reason.

"He is a technical man and he has no right to talk about our medical team. If his duty is to insult medical teams then I think Hearts of Oak need a technical coach,” said Yusif Abubakar.

Source: Ghana News Agency (GNA)

