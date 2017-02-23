Frank Nuttall insists Hearts of Oak is work in progress despite tripple draw

Hearts coach Frank Nuttall insists his team is work in progress despite failing to pick a win in three games.

The Phobians drew their third successive match in the Ghanaian top-flight after sharing the spoils against Ebusua Dwarfs.

But Hearts new coach Frank Nuttall insists his team will improve.

“We were good in the game towards the end I have to look at the goal which was disallowed to see if it was a proper decision by the referee, it was a wonderful finish by Alex [Kouami],” Nuttalll said after the game.

“We have made progress because in the last week and a week before we haven’t scored a goal and this week we had the ball in the net once perhaps twice so that is progress because we were playing away from home.”

Hearts take on Wa All Stars in their next fixture at home on Sunday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)