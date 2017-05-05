Frank Nuttall returns from one-week break to take charge of Hearts of Oak training
Frank Nuttall has returned to training with Hearts of Oak after taking a one-week break.
The Scotsman travelled to his country last week after the Premier League Board postponed last week's fixtures.
Nuttall was in-charge of training on Friday ahead of their league match against WAFA at home on Monday.
In his absence, the Phobians beat rivals Asante Kotoko 3-1 in a Ghana @60 anniversary match at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Good morning, #TeamHearts just brought training to an end. Coach Frank Nuttall is back and he supervised the session. #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/3CWTSywYtN
— Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) May 5, 2017