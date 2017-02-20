Frank Nuttall salutes Hearts of Oak fans for unflinching support in Medeama draw

New Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall praised the club's fans for their unflinching support in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Medeama at home.

The Scotsman was impressed with the voices trying to encourage the players to punch above their weight.

''It was a good game, we dominate, we created lots of chances, our opponent didn’t create chances like we did,'' he told the media.

''The fans are very passionate about the team, I could see the wanted to see the team win.

''And I was very impressed to see them pushing the team forward throughout the game, it was a good game on a whole.''

