Fredrick Yamoah returns to Inter Allies after City Islanders loan spell

Ghanaian winger Fredrick Yamoah has rejoined Inter Allies ahead of the season after ending his loan stint at American lower-tier side City Islanders.

The pacey winger joined the American United Soccer League outfit on a one-year loan deal.

The 23-year-old returned to his parent Club after signing a new deal with the La-based club.

Yamoah will represent the club when the new season begins.

He is also in line to play for the Club in next week’s preseason Gala competition in Elmina.

