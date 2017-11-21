Free-agent Abednego Tetteh claims both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko want to sign him

Former Bechem United star forward Abednego Tetteh claims both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are fighting for his signature.

The 2016 MTN FA Cup winner is available on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Ethiopian side even before kicking a ball.

"Yes is true kumasi Asante kotoko has approached me and hearts too has joined the race for my services," Tetteh told Kumasi-based Ashh FM.

Tetteh played for Sudanese side Al Hilal where he had a bittersweet spell.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)