Free-agent Edwin Gyimah will take time before deciding next destination

Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah will take his time before deciding where he will be playing next after agreeing with Orlando Pirates to terminate his contract.

The former Wa All Stars midfielder terminated his contracted with Orlando Pirates on mutual terms.

There have been reports that a move to the highly fancied MLS is on the cards but Gyimah claims he still does not know where he will be playing next.

“I’ve been wanting to go and when the opportunity came I pushed for it. I wrote a letter to the club even before I left to the Ghana camp for the Nations Cup,” he told Starr Sports

“I can’t tell for now but everyone will know when something happens soon.”

